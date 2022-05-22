$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

UMBF stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,623,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

