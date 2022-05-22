$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

