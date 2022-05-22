$105.77 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $105.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.04 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $97.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $433.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $441.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.93 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $458.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 113.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.