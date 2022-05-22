$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) to announce $131.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.53 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full-year sales of $575.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

