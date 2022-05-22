$177.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.50 million and the lowest is $169.92 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $135.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $724.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.19 million to $746.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $856.05 million, with estimates ranging from $813.34 million to $951.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $23,557,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,281,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

