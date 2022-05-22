$180.90 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) to report $180.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the highest is $188.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $713.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $725.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $932.18 million, with estimates ranging from $900.60 million to $959.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

NYSE:BROS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

