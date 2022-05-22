$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Camping World also posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

