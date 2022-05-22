$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $2.03. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average is $179.88. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.