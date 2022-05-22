$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 325,185 shares of company stock worth $32,326,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

