$229.98 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report $229.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.91 million to $242.05 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $232.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $906.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.90 million to $928.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $964.46 million, with estimates ranging from $926.63 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE AM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after acquiring an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.