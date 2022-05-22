$238.92 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report $238.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $218.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $938.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.70 million to $939.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.95 million, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in TriMas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 385,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TriMas by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

