$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 702.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 92,794 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adient by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

