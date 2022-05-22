$327.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.66 million and the lowest is $318.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $291.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,237,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.