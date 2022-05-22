$4.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.44. Celanese reported earnings per share of $5.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. 1,002,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

