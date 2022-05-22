$42.78 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.06 million. Broadwind reported sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $171.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $179.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

