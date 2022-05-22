$43.59 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post sales of $43.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the lowest is $43.58 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $40.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $180.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

