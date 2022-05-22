$47.00 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will post $47.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $198.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $199.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $261.80 million, with estimates ranging from $257.52 million to $265.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 476,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,251.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $5.18 on Friday. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

