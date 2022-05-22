$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.04 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LICY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.