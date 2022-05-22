$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $212.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.68. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $209.54 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

