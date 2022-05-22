$609.71 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $609.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.76 million and the highest is $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of REVG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $726.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.