$62.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to post $62.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.51 million. American Well posted sales of $60.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $273.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.55 million to $278.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.49 million, with estimates ranging from $296.78 million to $322.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

American Well stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $803.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Well by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $6,843,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

