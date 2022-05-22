$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post $64.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $65.25 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $255.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $259.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $275.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $285.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:NXRT opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.