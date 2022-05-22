$65.63 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $66.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $61.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $263.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $265.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.60 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $284.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $36.17 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

