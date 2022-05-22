$918.97 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to report $918.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $946.01 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

TNL opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

