$98.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to report $98.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $98.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $402.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after buying an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

