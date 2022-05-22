A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 7th (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

AMRK stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $727.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $527,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

