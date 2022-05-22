Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.