Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AAP opened at $181.89 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $176.72 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

