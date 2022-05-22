Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.57). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

