Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.