AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377 ($4.65).

Several equities analysts have commented on AJB shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.26) on Friday. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.58). The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

