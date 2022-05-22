Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.73) and the highest is ($0.36). Allakos reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allakos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

