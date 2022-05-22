Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Michael R. Emory Purchases 1,023 Shares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,023 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at C$8,933,683.84.

Shares of AP.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.83. 95,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,399. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$37.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

