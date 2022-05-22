Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ALS stock opened at C$19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$938.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.63.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

