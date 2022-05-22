American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

