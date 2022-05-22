Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,672. The stock has a market cap of $568.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Software by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

