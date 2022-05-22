Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 683.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $19,116,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in AppFolio by 896.2% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP raised its position in AppFolio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 173,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,326. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -249.59 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

