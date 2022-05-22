Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 425.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,810. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

