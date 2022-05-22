Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) will report $122.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $153.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $652.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $655.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.70 million, with estimates ranging from $363.30 million to $422.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

