Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Inseego by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

