Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 906,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

