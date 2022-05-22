Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). Omega Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,061,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,194. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

