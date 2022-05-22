Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the lowest is $68.94 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $316.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.42 million to $348.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.35 million, with estimates ranging from $205.17 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

