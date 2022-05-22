Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

