Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 649,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. 312,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.