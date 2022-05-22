Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Rollins also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,985,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

