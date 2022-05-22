Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

