Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Chemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 1,507,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.