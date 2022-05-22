Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $192.19 million. trivago posted sales of $115.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $616.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $668.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.96 million, with estimates ranging from $708.57 million to $859.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

