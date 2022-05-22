Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post $594.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $632.79 million. Acushnet posted sales of $624.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

GOLF opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

